A spokesperson for General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, has defended the official’s secret calls to China in the final months of the Trump administration to help avoid an accidental war.

​​”The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense across the world, including with China and Russia,” Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement. “These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of US national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow