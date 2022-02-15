Conway says Trump’s accounting firm ditching him is worse than getting impeached

George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, gloated on Monday that the end of the relationship between Donald Trump’s company and its former accountant was “calamitous” to the business.

In a series of tweets, Mr Conway reacted to the news that accounting firm Mazars had written to New York Attorney General Letitia James as well as the Trump Organization advising the two that roughly a decade of financial statements from Mr Trump’s company could not be relied upon.

The firm added in its announcement that the discrepancies were the result of facts uncovered by both Ms James’s office and its own internal investigations, and stated that the firm would be unable to do business with the Trump Organization going forward.

Mr Conway characterised the news as just about the worst possible thing that could happen to a private company.

“For any business (including a privately-held one) that has outside financing or investors, having your financial statements (let alone 10 years' worth!) pulled by your accountants is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen to it, other than perhaps being indicted,” said Mr Conway.

He added that it would be “next to impossible” for the Trump Organization to find a new accounting firm going forward.

“This is worse for him than getting impeached twice,” wrote Mr Conway.

The husband to the former president’s longtime pollster and White House aide was a constant thorn in Mr Trump’s side throughout his presidency. Ms Conway herself has remained a somewhat loyal supporter of her former boss after leaving the White House in the summer of 2020; she said on Real Time with Bill Maher in January that the attack on Congress was “inexcusable” but not representative of most of Mr Trump’s fans.

The comments leave open the possibility that Ms Conway could re-enter Mr Trump’s orbit in 2024 should he decide to run for office again, even given her husband’s very public criticism.

Donald Trump’s family including his son Eric Trump, who oversees much of the Trump Organization as an executive vice president, have lambasted the ongoing efforts by New York officials to investigate and prosecute his company’s alleged financial misdeeds, which include improperly deflating its assets for tax purposes.