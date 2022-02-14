The longtime accounting firm for former president Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate company has cut ties with both and has warned the company that nearly a decade’s worth of his financial statements “should no longer be relied upon”.

In a letter to Trump Organisation chief legal officer Alan Garten, Mazars attorney William Kelly wrote that information contained in court filings by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, as well as “our own investigation and information received from internal and external sources” has caused the firm to conclude that the company should stop relying on the filings dating from 30 June 2011 to 30 June 2020 and inform “any recipients thereof” — a category which could include many of the former president’s creditors — of the unreliability of those documents.

“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate,” he added.

Mr Kelly also said Mazars would no longer be serving Mr Trump or the Trump Organisation “in part” due to the decision about the financial statements and “the totality of the circumstances,” and because there is now a “non-waivable conflict of interest” between the company and Mazars.

“As a result, we are not able to provide any new work product to the Trump Organization,” he said.

Because Mazars will no longer be aiding the Trump Organisation, Mr Kelly said the former president and former First Lady Melania Trump will need to find a new tax preparer for their returns, which are due on 15 February.

More follows...