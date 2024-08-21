Support truly

George and Kellyanne Conway, the now-divorced, political power couple, debated on their daughter Claudia's Instagram livestream on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Kellyanne is a former advisor to Donald Trump while her ex-husband, George, is one of the founders behind the vehemently anti-Trump Lincoln Project. Claudia, the couple's daughter, moderated the debate between her parents.

Pitting a divorced couple against each other in a political debate was about as measured and productive as one might expect.

“This is why I divorced you,” Kellyanne said to her ex-husband at one point during the livestream.

Claudia made clear during the debate that she wouldn't tolerate any of her mother's infamous "alternative facts," telling her that she knows that "Fox News [hosts] don't correct you, but I do."

Former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, left, and her ex-husband and anti-Trump Lincoln Foundation founder George Conway, right. The former spouses debated on their daughter Claudia’s Instagram livestream on August 19 ( Getty Images )

The 19-year-old is a content creator for the DNC, according to notus.org.

Her mother called the comment "just rude."

George and his daughter went viral on night one of the DNC when Claudia posted a photo of the pair in the audience at the Chicago event.

"MAGA's most-hated," Claudia wrote on the post. She and her father have been vocally opposed to Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign season.

During the family debate, the former spouses discussed abortion, the war in Ukraine, economic issues, presidential polling, and their opinions on both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns.

Kellyanne suggested that Trump should be focusing more on policy differences and less on Harris's gender and race, though she stopped short of actually criticizing her former boss.

“I’m always for more insights, fewer insults. I’m for policy contrast. That’s how he’s gonna win," she said. The Republican political guru also revealed that she still talks "frequently" with Trump.

At one point, George tried to move the chat towards Trump’s 34 felony convictions but his ex-wife retorted: “That’s how everyone knows you. Kellyanne’s husband who doesn’t like Trump.”

George and Kellyanne announced last year that they were divorcing. The couple married in 2001.

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority,” they couple wrote in a joint post at the time.