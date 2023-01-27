Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation.

Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.

The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche of claims that he lied about various aspects of his identity and past and engaged in questionable campaign finance practices.

Mr Vilarva, who made his first televised appearance to talk about Mr Santos on Out Front with Erin Burnett on Thursday evening, has ben increasingly vocal about his experiences with the Congressman in recent weeks.

“He used to say he would get money from Citigroup, he was an investor,” Mr Vilarva toldThe New York Times in a separate article. “One day it’s one thing, one day it’s another thing. He never ever actually went to work.”

According to Mr Vilarva, the pair’s relationship began to crumble in 2015 when Mr Santos surprised him with plane tickets to Hawai’i that turned out to not actually exist. Around that same time, Mr Vilarva discovered that his cell phone was missing and came to believe that Mr Santos had sold it for his own profit.

“I woke up in the morning, and I packed my stuff all in trash bags, and I called my father and I left,” Mr Vilarva told The Times of leaving the relationship.

In his CNN appearance, Mr Vilarva said that he does not expect Mr Santos to resign and believes he will attempt to hang onto power unless forced from the House.