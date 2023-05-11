George Santos arrest news – live: Republican calls probe ‘witch hunt’ after pleading not guilty to 13 charges
Representative arrested and charged with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House
George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 charges, including wire fraud and theft
George Santos, the New York congressman who rose to prominence for a string of exaggerations, lies, and irregularities related to his personal background and campaign finances, pleaded not guilty after being hit with a series of federal charges.
He told the press after exiting the courthouse on Wednesday that the probe is a “witch hunt” and that he’s planning to run for reelection. Mr Santos surrendered to the authorities and was taken into custody at a federal courthouse.
He was released on a $500,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance on 30 June.
Mr Santos has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney led the calls for him to go, saying, “He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets”.
Long before his arrest on Wednesday for fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, George Santos was a pariah in the Long Island congressional district he was elected to represent.
He was the subject of almost daily protests and press conferences organised by local residents. The Nassau County Republican Party disowned him, and so too did six local Republican members of Congress. He was rarely seen out in public, or at his district office — even when Congress is on break.
His only safe space, it seems, was Washington DC.
His was a story of electoral politics turned on its head. A member of Congress should, in theory, have more to fear from the snakepit of the Capitol than the people who elected them. The reason why Santos didn’t tell us something about the state of the Republican Party today.
Let’s start with an uncontestable truth: George Santos is an imposter. That is true by any measure of the word. He lied about his own personal history, his experience and his wealth. That is without even mentioning the as-yet unproven allegations about his campaign spending, which has now resulted in charges from federal prosecutors.
There is a distinct divide between local Republicans and their colleagues in Washington DC
Mitt Romney calls for George Santos’s immediate resignation as own party turns on him
Utah Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday said embattled New York congressman George Santos should resign from Congress after the first-term House member was indicted on 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.
Speaking to reporters in the Capitol on the day Mr Santos was arrested and set to be arraigned in a Long Island federal courtroom, Mr Romney called for him to step down immediately.
“I think we’re seeing that the wheels of justice may grind slow, but they grind fine and he will have his day in court, but it certainly appears that things are not going well for Mr. Santos,” he said.
Mr Romney previously told Mr Santos he had no business being in the House of Representatives during a testy exchange before President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress in March.
In the confrontation between the Utah Senator and the freshman New York representative that was captured by television cameras, Mr Romney called Mr Santos “an embarrassment” and told him: “You don’t belong here”.
The Utah Republican is no fan of the indicted New York congressman, who he previously called a ‘sick puppy’
COUNT 13: “False Statements— 2022 House Disclosure Reports”
This count makes largely the same allegations as Count 12 but relates to alleged lying on his 2022 financial disclosure form.
Potential sentence: A conviction carries a five-year prison term.
COUNT 12: “False Statements — 2020 House Disclosure Reports”
Under this count, Santos is accused of lying on a 2020 House financial disclosure form, which requires legislators to give a complete account of their income and assets.
Potential sentence: A conviction carries a five-year prison term.
COUNTS 10-11: "Wire Fraud — Fraudulent Application for and Receipt of Unemployment Benefit”
These counts also refer to the alleged scheme to obtain money earmarked to help Americans who lost work because of COVID-19. The count refers to two $564 checks that allegedly were wired to Santos.
Potential sentence: Each count carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.
COUNT 9: “Theft of Public Money”
This charge alleges that in 2020 and 2021, Santos embezzled U.S. funds by falsely obtaining money set aside for unemployed people during the height of the pandemic, even thought he was being paid a substantial salary at the time.
Potential sentence: A conviction carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.
COUNTS 6-8: “Unlawful Monetary Transactions Over $10,000”
This count contains the allegation that in 2022, Santos illegally transferred a $25,000 campaign donation from one donor and a $24,000 donation from another to a bank account he controlled.
Potential sentence: Under the statute, the maximum sentences can range from a few years to decades in prison, depending on aggravating factors.
COUNTS 1-5: “Wire Fraud — Fraudulent Political Contribution Solicitation Scheme”
Wire fraud refers to the use of telephones, email or other forms of communication to commit a crime. Such charges are common in a wide range of criminal cases, from drug trafficking to political corruption.
In Santos’ case, these counts relate to allegations that he hoodwinked donors into contributing money by telling them their contributions would be used for campaign ads when he actually spent it on himself, including to buy designer clothes and make credit card payments.
Potential sentence: Although the indictment does not include possible sentences, U.S. statutes say each wire fraud count carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors, stealing campaign cash to burnish wealthy image
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn’t drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.
Santos’ 13-count federal indictment was a reckoning for a web of fraud and deceit that prosecutors say overlapped with his fantastical public image as a wealthy businessman — a fictional biography that began to unravel after he won election last fall.
Santos, 34, was released on $500,000 bond following his arraignment, about five hours after turning himself in to authorities on Long Island to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
“This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself,” Santos told reporters afterward, vowing to clear his name and calling his prosecution a “witch hunt.”
Here are the 13 counts New York Rep. George Santos faces
A 13-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York accuses U.S. Rep. George Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said the charges against the New York Republican include three counts of “money laundering,” though the indictment doesn’t use that specific phrasing.
The following are the counts Santos faces as they are described in the indictment, and the maximum sentences as spelled out in the U.S. criminal code:
