George Santos received donations from only three residents in his district

Only three residents of Representative George Santos’s Long Island, New York district have donated to the freshman Republican since the beginning of the year, filings with the Federal Election Commission show.

And in the whole of New York State, only about 25 people have donated to Mr Santos, according to filings sent in for the first and second quarters, ending on 15 April and 15 July.

The overwhelming majority of the more than $6,000 coming from district residents were donated by one individual.

Donors have to share their address when sending money to a candidate, with the donors to Mr Santos living in Carle Place, Great Neck, and Sea Cliff.

While few are donating to the congressman, many of his constituents have funds to share if willing to do so.

The third district is the wealthiest district in New York and the fourth-wealthiest in the country, according to Forbes.

Several of the donors to Mr Santos do live on Long Island, just not in the third district.

Before and after entering after, Mr Santos has been enveloped in plenty of scandals. A poll released in January found that 78 per cent of voters in his district think he should leave his post, according to Siena College.

This includes 71 per cent of Republicans.

Its poll director, Don Levy, said at the time that “NY 3 voters overwhelmingly and unambiguously say Rep. Santos should resign. Whether you look it at by party, gender, race, age, religion, income, or which county the voters live in, the answer is the same: resign”.

“Similarly, voters of every party and every demographic breakdown know who Santos is, are following the news about Santos, and view Santos unfavourably,” he added.

The filings also show that Mr Santos took $85,000 from his campaign to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars that he loaned to himself as he campaigned last year. During the last three months, Mr Santos received $138,000.

Mr Santos has been charged with a litany of financial crimes, such as embezzling money from his campaign.

The filings revealed that he spent $118,000, most of which on repaying the more than $700,000 that he loaned to himself to win in 2022.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican and challenger to Mr Santos, Kellen Curry, a veteran of the Afghanistan war and a former banker at JP Morgan, raised more than $200,000 and spent $36,000, according to the AP.

The leading Democrat aiming to take down Mr Santos next year, Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan, has raised more than $345,000.