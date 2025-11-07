Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You never know what is truth versus fiction with George Santos, but the inveterate liar and convicted former GOP congressman is now claiming he’ll flee New York City because Zohran Mamdani is going to be the next mayor.

Santos, who was recently pardoned and freed from jail by President Donald Trump after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, made the latest claim in a video posted on X the day after the socialist Mamdani’s stunning win.

“[Andrew] Cuomo was by far a flawed candidate, a terrible human being, but much better than what we just landed ourselves with,” Santos said. “I’d rather the evil I know than the evil I don’t wanna know.

“Good luck, New York. It was nice knowing you,” said Santos. “After 37 years, I’m out.”

The former New York congressman did not reveal where he planned to go next, but some of his followers on X welcomed the news.

open image in gallery Disgraced former GOP congressman George Santos has claimed that he is fleeing New York City after Zohran Mamdani clinched victory in the mayoral election ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We would love for this Republican convicted felon to leave NYC,” said one of them.

“You need help packing?” remarked another.

“Good riddance,” someone else added.

His remarks about leaving the city were markedly more measured than his initial social media reaction to news that Mamdani had won the election, where he launched into an expletive-laden rant about the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

open image in gallery The former New York congressman did not reveal where he planned to go next but some of his followers welcomed the news ( AP )

“I hope the idiot in the red beret is happy,” Santos wrote in a post on X of the Guardian Angels founder, whose campaign failed spectacularly Tuesday night.

“F*** you, Curtis Sliwa, I HATE YOU, your dumb wife, that stupid Beret of yours, and all your f***ing cats!” he fumed in a follow-up, alluding to Sliwa’s extensive collection of pet felines.

In other posts, he called Sliwa a “clown,” posted a video of Cuomo voter David Rem calling him a “f***ing scumbag” and expressing the hope that “every single New Yorker spits in your f***ing face every single day” and accused him of being in the pocket of his campaign adviser Rob Cole, demanding an audit of the Republican’s finances.

Santos served just 84 days of his seven-year sentence when Trump announced last month he had commuted his sentence, which was handed down in April after the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from several schemes to deceive donors and steal identities to fund his campaign.

“From his creation of a wholly fictitious biography to his callous theft of money from elderly and impaired donors, Santos’s unrestrained greed and voracious appetite for fame enabled him to exploit the very system by which we select our representatives,” prosecutors said before sentencing.