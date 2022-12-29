Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative-elect George Santos of New York reportedly contradicted himself when speaking of his mother’s death, at one point saying she died after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, and at another saying she died six years ago.

In November, Mr Santos won a seat in New York’s 3rd district when Republicans won multiple seats in the Long Island area. But since then, he’s come under fire for multiple fabrications about his resume.

On Wednesday evening, multiple people on Twitter noted that Mr Santos seemed to give contradictory stories about how his mother died.

On 12 July of last year, Mr Santos tweeted that 9/11 “claimed my mother’s life.”

But on 23 December of that same year, he tweeted that day marked “5 years since I lost my best friend and mentor” in reference to his mother.

Republican lobbyist Liam Donovan later tweeted part of Mr Santos’s campaign biography that says his mother was in the South Tower during the terrorist attacks.

“She survived the horrific events on that day, but unfortunately passed a few years later,” the bio reads.

The tweets are just the latest in a series of contradictory statements, embellishments and outright falsehoods that Mr Santos seems to have made.

The New York Times published a story showing that Baruch College, from which he said he graduated in 2010, had no record of him doing so.

Similarly, it found that the Internal Revenue Service had no record of a charity he had reportedly founded and that neither Goldman Sachs and Citigroup had any record of his employment at those firms despite him saying so.

In addition, The Jewish Daily Forward reported that despite his claiming Jewish heritage that his parents fled persecution, his mother’s parents were born in Brazil, rather than in Eastern Europe. He later said that he was “Jew-ish.”