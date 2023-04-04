Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scandal-plagued New York Representative George Santos was mocked by New Yorkers as he appeared in the city to attend a rally in support of former President Donald Trump on the day of his arraignment.

Mr Santos was hounded by reporters as he arrived, with journalist David Mack calling it “utter chaos”.

“George, you should have shown up in drag!” one person yelled, the reporter tweeted.

When asked why was at the rally, Mr Santos said, “Because I can be here”.

He said no president was above the law, according to footage shared by Elizabeth Landers of Vice News. Mr Santos then asked, “Where’s Hunter Biden’s indictment?”

“Two years of a laptop, a treasure trove of crime,” he said.

When asked if Mr Trump should be held accountable if he has committed a crime, Mr Santos said, “This is not that crime, though”.

“This is old news,” he added.

Mr Santos left the area where the rally was set to take place before it had even begun, saying that he felt threatened and that it was too chaotic, according to Kadia Goba of Semafor.

Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show shouted questions at Mr Santos, according to footage posted by Jacob Shamsian of Insider.

“George, speak up, we want to hear the legitimacy you bring to this process,” Mr Klepper said. “George, are you worried that this is becoming a circus? George, talk about your time, running a circus! George, thank you for your service!”

“George, did you get a law degree in the last two weeks that we don’t know about?” someone else shouted.

Mr Santos has been frequently mocked for his fibs and lies since much of his resume was revealed to be untrue following his election to Congress in November’s midterms.

He was set to join a protest organised by Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Scott MacFarlane of CBS News noted that “the protest across the street from Manhattan courthouse appears to be more than 75 per cent media”.

“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” Ms Greene tweeted on Tuesday morning.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned Ms Greene and other protesters during a press conference on Monday.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behaviour,” he said.

“But Mayor Adams warns me by name! If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested,” Ms Greene said on Tuesday.

Mr Santos is facing several investigations regarding his claims about his past and possible campaign finance issues. He wasn’t scheduled to speak at the rally.