George Santos launches OnlyFans account to share ‘full behind the scenes access’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former New York Representative George Santos has announced on X that he’s joined the site OnlyFans to share “full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on.”

The site is mostly known for hosting adult content — but the disgraced former lawmaker, who was expelled from Congress late last year after a bombshell report from the House Ethics Committee, insists he’ll be keeping it very PG. His subscribers will have to fork over $29.99 a month.

“Welcome to The George Santos Only Fans page!” his profile on the site states. “Here you will be able to dive deep into the exclusive never before seen content of the Congressional Icon and much more!”

Santos responded to one X user who insisted he should have used the subscriber-site Patreon instead of OnlyFans, by saying, “Boring…. We need to stir the pot!”

“Gross. Unfollowed,” another user replied.

“You do know it’s a content platform not just [porn]?” Santos asked.

“Right. And Playboy is for the articles?” the user responded.

“Again not all content on only fans is porn. I’m not doing anything sexual what so ever,” the former congressman said.

Santo’s latest money-grabbing scheme comes as he faces federal fraud charges. Earlier this month, a judge granted his request to make regular visits to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, specifically to the town of Tobyhanna.

The ex-representative has seen his travel restricted as a condition of his pre-trial release. Court records state that he’s allowed to travel within New York City, Washington DC and Long Island, in addition to other destinations if he gives the government advance notice of his plans.

Former Rep George Santos is joining OnlyFans to share ‘behind the scenes’ content ( Getty Images )

Santos has pleaded not guilty to several charges including lying to Congress and defrauding donors. He was expelled from the House in December following the ethics panel’s report that found “overwhelming evidence” of criminal wrongdoing. In the history of the US House, Santos is only the sixth member to be expelled.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors asked a judge to reject a request from Santos to have some of the fraud charges against him dropped. Additional charges against Santos include that he received unemployment benefits while working and that he used campaign donations for personal purchases such as designer clothing.

In court filings in May, Santos attorneys said that the charges against him of aggravated identity theft should be dropped because he’s not facing allegations that he took credit card information illegally, only that he overcharged them.

“All of the credit cards were voluntarily sent to Santos’ campaign and his campaign was authorized to charge the cards for a specified amount,” the attorneys stated in their motion.

Prosecutors for their part called the claim “meritless,” and said that at trial, they’ll reveal how he used donors’ identities to evade federal campaign finance laws.

In a long filing, prosecutors wrote that “Santos did not merely ‘use’ credit card information that he properly possessed; he abused it, with specific intent to defraud, to increase the amount of money he had appeared to raise as a candidate for the House.”

They added: “Nor did he merely ‘use’ names in entering fraudulent charges on his victims’ credit cards; he misused them deceitfully, with specific intent to mask, conceal, and prolong his unlawful activities.”

Santos is set to go on trial in September. In April, he abandoned an attempt to return to Congress as an Independent in New York’s first congressional district on Long Island, where he’s due back in federal court in August.