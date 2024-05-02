George Santos donned red lipstick, a wig, and a red feather boa as he resurrected his drag queen persona for the first time in 18 years.

The former New York congressman released his first five videos to a Cameo account for his character “Kitara Ravache”.

Santos announced on Monday (29 April) he was bringing Kitara “out of the closet” for a “limited time”.

The politician previously denied dressing in drag when images were first uncovered, but later admitted it was him in the pictures.