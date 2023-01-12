George Santos resume revealed – with a litany of lies

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Santos’s resume, which features a number of lies about his past, has been revealed as he rejects calls from New York Republicans to resign.

The Long Island representative sent in the resume to the Nassau County Republican Committee when he first revealed his interest in running for a House seat in the 2020 election.

The local committee sent Mr Santos a vetting questionnaire and requested to see his qualifications. Mr Santos handed over a two-page document, obtained by The New York Times.

He claimed in his resume to have graduated in the top one per cent of his Baruch College class, having received an MBA from New York University, as well as having significantly grown the revenue while working at Goldman Sachs as a project manager. None of this has proven to be true.

The GOP in Nassau County didn’t fact-check the claims on the resume, but instead, without anyone else having shown any interest in the race, supported Mr Santos in 2020 and again in 2022.

The first page of George Santos’s resume, obtained by The New York Times (The New York Times)

The second page of George Santos’s resume, obtained by The New York Times ( The New York Times)

After three years of lying to the Nassau County Republicans, they called on him to resign on Wednesday.

Joseph Cairo Jr, the chairman of the Nassau County committee, said during a press briefing that “he answered the questions, obviously not truthfully, but at that time we trusted him”.

“We were duped here,” he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Santos tweeted: “I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!”

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 (AP)

The resume obtained by The Times was sent to the local GOP committee in January 2020.

In the document, Mr Santos falsely claims to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010 with a 3.89 GPA, adding that he received an MBA in 2013 after scoring 710 on the “Graduate Management Admission Test” on which the highest possible score is 800.

The section of his resume on his work experience is partly fictional. He claimed to have worked at Citigroup between February 2011 and January 2014 as an associate asset manager.

There he claims he oversaw “consumer education of new opportunities” and “investment orientation on LP base”.

He also wrote that he had “2X revenue growth (300M to 600M)” and that he created a new sales strategy during his seven months as a Goldman Sachs project manager in 2017.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs say they have no record of Mr Santos’s supposed employment.

When Mr Santos claims to have been working for Citigroup, he was in reality a customer service agent at the Dish Network, The Times reported.

Mr Santos did however work at MetGlobal, a hospitality technology company based in Turkey, as indicated on the resume.

When he sent in his documents for the vetting process, The Times notes that there’s evidence that he was working at LinkBridge Investors as the resume states.

“Enthusiastic leader able to provide a high level of service and enthusiasm for building positive experiences with a history of transforming inefficient, underperforming operations into successful enterprises,” the top of the resume states.

Mr Cairo added that Mr Santos claimed to have been part of a successful volleyball team at Baruch College.

“He said he was a star and that they won the championship and he was a striker,” Mr Cairo told The Times on Wednesday.