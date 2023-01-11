George Santos urged to resign from Congress by New York Republicans

George Santos is under increased pressure to resign from Congress in light of numerous scandals emerging in recent weeks.

A New York Times report reveals the first-term representative apparently made up parts of his biography, including where he went to school and jobs with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Joseph Cairo, the chair of the Nassau County Republican Party, issued a damning call for Mr Santos to step down.

“He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Party, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official. He’s disgraced the House of Representatives,” he said.

