Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and his legal team concludes work

A grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia, has concluded its work hearing testimony and evidence regarding whether Donald Trump and his legal team committed crimes in their effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The decision regarding whether to charge any members of the ex-president’s inner circle or Mr Trump himself now rests in the hands of Fulton County’s district attorney, who will file charges (or not) based on the grand jury’s recommendations.

Mr Trump famously pushed the state of Georgia’s highest-ranking elections official in the days following the 2020 election to “find” more than 11,000 votes in his favour that he would have needed to overcome Joe Biden’s margin of victory there. His legal team is also known to have been in contact with multiple state and local officials, including elected lawmakers. Several of his legal advisers were thought to be targets of the investigation, including the former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Georgia’s GOP governor, Brian Kemp, opposed Mr Trump’s efforts to influence the proper election results and survived a primary challenge backed by the former president in 2022 as a result.

