Trump news - live: Trump stays silent on Brazil attack by Bolsonaro supporters mirroring Jan 6
Over a weekend of multiple posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump has remained silent regarding the attack on the Brazilian presidential palace and national Congress that mirrored the events of 6 January 2021 when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.
Over 400 people were arrested on Sunday after supporters of Brazil‘s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in the capital Brasília.
Instead, Mr Trump congratulated himself for his part in helping Kevin McCarthy finally win the 15th vote to select the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“The Fake News Media was, believe it or not, very gracious in their reporting that I greatly helped Kevin McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House. Thank you, I did our Country a big favor!”
In posts on Monday morning, the former president lashed out at Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators, calling for them all to be challenged in primary elections as well as again using a racial slur against Mr McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.
Georgia special grand jury completes 2020 election probe
The special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his defeat has finished its work.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order on Monday dissolving the special grand jury. The order says the grand jurors completed a final report and that a majority of the county’s superior court judges voted to dissolve the special grand jury.
Over the course of about six months, the special grand jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates and assorted high-ranking Georgia state officials. The case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.
Special grand juries in Georgia cannot issue indictments but instead can issue a final report recommending actions to be taken. It is then up to the district attorney to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.
Trump calls for primary challenges to Senate Republicans
In a Truth Social post congratulating Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump blasted Senator Mitch McConnell for what the former president sees as his role in allowing Democrat-led legislation to pass.
As well as once again using a racist nickname for Mr McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao — once his own transportation secretary — Mr Trump called for primary challenges to Republican senators who align themselves with Mr McConnell.
He wrote: “Great job Kevin! We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow. It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE. Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now “United Republican Congress” could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT. Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!”
Instead, Mr Trump congratulated himself for his part in helping Kevin McCarthy finally win the 15th vote to select the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as lashing out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, his wife Elaine Chao, and late-night network shows.
