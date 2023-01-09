✕ Close Trump phone-ins, near-fights and 15 votes: Key moments from a chaotic House Speaker election

Over a weekend of multiple posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump has remained silent regarding the attack on the Brazilian presidential palace and national Congress that mirrored the events of 6 January 2021 when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

Over 400 people were arrested on Sunday after supporters of Brazil‘s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in the capital Brasília.

Instead, Mr Trump congratulated himself for his part in helping Kevin McCarthy finally win the 15th vote to select the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Fake News Media was, believe it or not, very gracious in their reporting that I greatly helped Kevin McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House. Thank you, I did our Country a big favor!”

In posts on Monday morning, the former president lashed out at Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators, calling for them all to be challenged in primary elections as well as again using a racial slur against Mr McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.