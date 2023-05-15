Congressman’s staffers hospitalised after baseball bat attack at Virginia office

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police arrested a man who entered the district office of Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia after he attacked two members of his staff with a baseball bat.

Mr Connolly released a statement on Monday saying that the person who committed the attack is now in the custody of the City of Fairfax Police Department after causing non-life-threatening injuries to the staffers.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” Mr Connolly said.

The attacker reportedly visited Mr Connolly’s district office and asked for the congressman while holding the baseball bat before attacking the two staffers.

“I have the best team in Congress,” Mr Connolly said in a statement. “My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

The attack is the latest in a spate of attempted assaults on members of Congress in recent months. In February, Democratic Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota was attacked outside her Washington, DC apartment. Similarly, last year, a man attacked thenRepublican then-representative Lee Zeldin of New York, who was campaigning for governor at the time.

In addition, another man broke into the San Francisco home of then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi, which led to him suffering serious injuries. Violent threats against members have Congress have spiked in recent years.

The number of threats against members of Congress tripled from 2017 to 2021, when they reached 9,625. Senator Susan Collins of Maine warned to The New York Times last year that “I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denounced the attack.

“I have asked the House Sergeant at Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police to continue their focus on collaborating with our Members,” he said in a statement. “We must collectively take every available precaution to protect Members and our staff, who serve the American people with patriotism and passion and deserve to do so without fear for their safety.”