Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Maxwell, the brother of jailed Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has thanked President Donald Trump for making a “positive statement” about his sister in 2020 and showing her “humanity.”

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday to discuss the revived furore over Epstein after Trump’s Justice Department said that no “client list” belonging to the late billionaire pedophile existed, Ian Maxwell once more defended Ghislaine, who was jailed in 2022 for her role in the disgraced financier’s sex trafficking operation.

Asked by Morgan whether she had “pulled the wool over your eyes” regarding her involvement in Epstein’s crimes, Maxwell responded: “No, I believe my sister.

open image in gallery Ian Maxwell appears on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday July 22 2025 ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

“I’ve known her [for] 60 years, Piers. You know, I’m not going to suddenly say she started pulling the wool. I don’t think so. I don’t believe so. Not for a second.”

Pivoting to Trump, Maxwell said: “President Trump was asked the only time, I believe, in public – at the tail end of his presidency, so, you know, November, December 2021 [sic] – about Ghislaine and he said, ‘You know, I don’t know much about it, but I wish her well.’

“And I don’t think that anyone else showed the slightest piece of humanity, not anybody at that time, and yet he did. He didn’t need to. He’s the president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world. He could’ve just sloughed it off. He didn’t. He made a positive statement. I am very grateful to that and I know Ghislaine was too.”

The comment Maxwell referred to was actually made by Trump in July 2020 when Ghislaine was arrested and charged with sex trafficking.

“I haven’t really been following it too much,” the president said at the time. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. And I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well.”

Asked about it a month later by then-Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, Trump doubled down and said: “I wish her well, I’d wish you well, I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.

“Her boyfriend died in jail and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen? Was it suicide? Was he killed? And I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

The president remains under pressure to explain his past friendship with Epstein after the Justice Department’s attempt to draw a line under the case sparked an angry backlash from his own supporters, with many pointing to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s declaration earlier this year that his case file was “sitting on my desk waiting to be reviewed” as suggesting its release was imminent.

open image in gallery Mug shot of Ghislaine Maxwell taken at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

Archive photos and video indicate that Trump and Epstein knew each other socially in New York and Florida from the 1980s to the early 2000s, and the president is on record as praising the abuser as a “terrific guy.”

However, he has since distanced himself and is currently suing The Wall Street Journal for alleging that he once sent him a lewd hand-drawn birthday card.

The president has tried hard to change the narrative over the last two weeks, attacking numerous old foes on social media in scattergun fashion, rebuking his own “past” supporters for dwelling on the subject, and complaining to the press at a recent cabinet meeting: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that, at the direction of AG Bondi, he had contacted Ghislaine’s legal counsel about arranging an interview with her and declared: “No one is above the law – and no lead is off-limits.”

Trump signaled his approval of that step in the Oval Office shortly afterwards, saying it “sounded appropriate.”

Meanwhile, a panel of judges has ruled that more information is needed before they can rule on the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein, and House Speaker Mike Johnson has declined to hold a House vote on whether to order the release of all federal files on him until after Congress’s summer recess.