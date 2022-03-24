Virginia Thomas, a conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged the White House to continue insisting that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, even as state vote totals showed otherwise, text messages reveal.

Ms Thomas sent 29 messages to the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows, urging him to hold fast to Mr Trump’s baseless claims about a rigged election, according to documents turned over to the special 6 January inquiry in Congress, as reported by The Washington Post and CBS News.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” reads one message from November she sent to the top Trump official, after news networks predicted a Biden win. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Mr Meadows has turned over thousands of election-time conversations to the committee investigating the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, and the former chief of staff’s lawyer confirmed to the Post that the communications from Ms Thomas had taken place.

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues,” said attorney George Terwilliger III.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.