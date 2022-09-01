Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emails show Ginni Thomas tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory in Wisconsin

Wife of Supreme Court justice was apparently leading wide-ranging effort to influence local officials

John Bowden
Thursday 01 September 2022 16:57
Comments
<p>Ginni Thomas and husband Clarence Thomas</p>

Ginni Thomas and husband Clarence Thomas

(Getty Images)

The wife of a Supreme Court justice was active in not just one but two states as she sought to overturn the rightful results of the 2020 election in favour of Donald Trump, new emails show.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Ms Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin, urging them to back the plot for a vote to “decertify” the state’s election results (which is not something the state legislature can legally do) in favour of a slate of Trump-supporting “electors” who would go to Washington and cast Electoral College votes for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden.

The plan never bore fruit, but was in motion until the hours before January 6 when a Trump campaign lawyer contacted the top deputy to Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s GOP senator, and urged him to have his boss hand the slate of electors over to Vice President Mike Pence in person. The deputy refused.

Ms Thomas’s activities in Wisconsin were reported following previous revelations about her efforts to contact dozens of lawmakers in Arizona with a similar request there. The Post’s report Thursday reveals just how wide-ranging Ms Thomas’s effort may have truly been, and raises even more questions about whether her husband can continue to weigh in and rule on cases related to the January 6 assault on Congress and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

More follows...

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in