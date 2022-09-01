Emails show Ginni Thomas tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory in Wisconsin
Wife of Supreme Court justice was apparently leading wide-ranging effort to influence local officials
The wife of a Supreme Court justice was active in not just one but two states as she sought to overturn the rightful results of the 2020 election in favour of Donald Trump, new emails show.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Ms Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin, urging them to back the plot for a vote to “decertify” the state’s election results (which is not something the state legislature can legally do) in favour of a slate of Trump-supporting “electors” who would go to Washington and cast Electoral College votes for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden.
The plan never bore fruit, but was in motion until the hours before January 6 when a Trump campaign lawyer contacted the top deputy to Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s GOP senator, and urged him to have his boss hand the slate of electors over to Vice President Mike Pence in person. The deputy refused.
Ms Thomas’s activities in Wisconsin were reported following previous revelations about her efforts to contact dozens of lawmakers in Arizona with a similar request there. The Post’s report Thursday reveals just how wide-ranging Ms Thomas’s effort may have truly been, and raises even more questions about whether her husband can continue to weigh in and rule on cases related to the January 6 assault on Congress and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
More follows...
