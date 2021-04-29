Rudy Giuliani says search warrant had nothing to do with his activities in Ukraine on behalf of Trump

Rudy Giuliani has denied that the FBI search warrant had anything to do with his activities in Ukraine on behalf of Donald Trump.

The one-term president’s personal lawyer saw agents raid his New York apartment earlier this week and remove electronic equipment.

Mr Giuliani attacked the raid during his daily talk show on New York’s WABC Radio on Thursday.

“The report on WABC a moment ago is that the search warrant involves my pressuring Ukrainian officials on behalf of President Trump. Nothing of the sort,” he said on air.

He also branded prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, as unaccomplished “bullies.”

“You’re not going to stop me. And you’re not going to convict me of some phony crime,” said Mr Giuliani.

The former mayor of New York then listed his own accomplishments when he headed the office during the 1980s, where he found fame prosecuting leading mafia figures.

“And what have they done? What have they done? Nothing, except come after me ... at six o’clock in the morning with a piece of nonsense. No wonder they’re jealous,” added Mr Giuliani.

Federal investigators are reportedly looking into Mr Giuliani’s dealings with politicians and business leaders in Ukraine and whether he violated the law on lobbying for foreign countries.

Mr Giuliani has insisted that all his work in Ukraine, where he tried to secure an investigation into Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, was done on behalf of Mr Trump.

Mr Trump called his lawyer “the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot” during an appearance on Fox Business on Thursday.

“It’s very, very unfair,” he said of the raid.

“Rudy loves this country so much, it is so terrible when you see things that are going on in our country with the corruption and the problems and then they go after Rudy Giuliani.”

