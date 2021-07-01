130 countries support US-backed measure to enact global minimum tax, OECD says

A measure backed by the US to impose a global minimum tax to create international tax parity has found support among 130 countries and jurisdictions, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has announced in a press release.

The move is intended to discourage companies from moving from one country to the next to find lower tax rates.

Officials from all G20 countries agreed to the international tax reform framework.

The OECD said that the 130 countries have agreed to follow a “new two-pillar plan to reform international taxation rules and ensure that multinational enterprises pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate”.

The countries that have agreed to the plan represent more than 90 per cent of the world’s GDP.

“A small group of the Inclusive Framework’s 139 members have not yet joined the Statement at this time. The remaining elements of the framework, including the implementation plan, will be finalised in October,” the OECD said.

The organisation added that the new plan “updates key elements of the century-old international tax system” that is no longer fit for purpose in today’s global and digital economy.

The group said the framework was decided over negotiations “for much of the last decade,” and would ensure that global corporations “pay tax where they operate and earn profits”. The group claimed that this would add “much-needed certainty and stability to the international tax system”.

The first “pillar” of the plan will “ensure a fairer distribution of profits and taxing rights among countries” concerning large international companies, including digital ones.

This part of the plan is also meant to “reallocate some taxing rights” over multinational enterprises “from their home countries to the markets where they have business activities and earn profits, regardless of whether firms have a physical presence there”.

More follows...