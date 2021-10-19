GOP congressman charged with lying to FBI about illegal campaign donations

Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, is facing three federal indictments announced on Tuesday by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

A tweet from the Justice Department’s Los Angeles-based office indicated that Mr Fortenberry was accused of two counts of lying to FBI agents and one count of hiding “material facts” from investigators during an investigation into “illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign”.

Mr Fortenberry denied the allegations in a video message released hours before the indictment dropped, claiming in a YouTube video: “We’re shocked and stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help. And now we will have to fight.”

