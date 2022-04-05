Michigan Republican who voted to impeach Trump not seeking reelection

Republican Representative Fred Upton of Michigan, who had voted to convict former president Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection, announced he would not seek reelection on Tuesday.

Mr Upton reportedly told supporters in an email obtained by The Detroit News that he had “very positive” poll numbers against Rep Bill Huizenga after redistricting pit the two Republicans against each other in the state’s upcoming primary, but that “it’s time to pass the torch.”

Mr Upton was one of ten Republicans who voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in the riot at the Capitol last year.

“I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process,” he said last year. “I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough.”

Mr Upton now makes the fourth Republican who voted to impeach Mr Trump who will retire this year. Representatives Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and John Katko of New York all voted to impeach Mr Trump and are all retiring. Others face difficult primary challenges from Trump-endorsed candidates.

Mr Upton, who represents the southwestern part of Michigan including Kalamazoo, had served in Congress since 1987 and was considered someone both Democrats and Republicans respect.