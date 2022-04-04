✕ Close GOP senator dodges question on Trump's praise of Putin

Amid ongoing questions around a gap in Donald Trump’s call logs during the Capitol riots, representative Jamie Raskin has said the missing logs in question “suspiciously” coincide with the “heart of events” on 6 January 2021.

Speaking with CBS on Sunday’s “Face The Nation” programme, Mr Raskin said: “It’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president.”

Mr Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who is also a member of the January 6 Committee, added: “It does seem like the gaps are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events.”

Meanwhile, six weeks after the launch of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app — billed as an effort to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech” — the Twitter-like platform is being labelled a “disaster” and a “massive failure” by observers.

Launched on Presidents’ Day, the app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it.