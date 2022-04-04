Trump news — live: Gaps in Jan 6 call log relate to ‘heart of the events’, says Raskin
Amid ongoing questions around a gap in Donald Trump’s call logs during the Capitol riots, representative Jamie Raskin has said the missing logs in question “suspiciously” coincide with the “heart of events” on 6 January 2021.
Speaking with CBS on Sunday’s “Face The Nation” programme, Mr Raskin said: “It’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president.”
Mr Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who is also a member of the January 6 Committee, added: “It does seem like the gaps are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events.”
Meanwhile, six weeks after the launch of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app — billed as an effort to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech” — the Twitter-like platform is being labelled a “disaster” and a “massive failure” by observers.
Launched on Presidents’ Day, the app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it.
During an interview with CBS News, Mr Raskin said the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots of 6 January 2021 has been able to “piece together” phone calls that the former president was on.
He added: “But we have no comprehensive, fine-grained portrait of what was going on during that period, and that’s obviously of intense interest to us.”
Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges
A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer — charged with storming the US Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
The former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson will be the third among hundreds of people charged in the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Jury selection for Mr Robertson’s trial is scheduled to start on Monday in Washington, DC.
