Trump's team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip

Former president Donald Trump hit out at presenter Piers Morgan and accused him of doctoring the promo of an interview to suggest that the Republican leader stormed out of the room. In the edited trailer, an irate Mr Trump is shown grimacing as Mr Morgan calls the 2020 election “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence” to prove otherwise. The former president is seen interjecting by shouting “excuse me” over and over again before apparently flouncing off.

However, new audio released to NBC News by a Trump spokesman indicates that the interview in fact came to a far more amicable end, with the two men enjoying a discussion about the ex-president’s alleged hole-in-one during a recent golf game.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-president was unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” as Jack in the Box. He was also the first star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance on stage singing “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers, leaving the judges and the audience stunned.