House GOP blocks release of Gaetz ethics report detailing allegations of sex with minor
Republicans decline to release report after Gaetz ends bid for Senate-confirmed AG posting
The House of Representatives voted down an effort by Democrats to force the chamber to release a report from the Ethics committee detailing allegations that Matt Gaetz had sex with a minor while serving as a member of Congress.
The vote was largely along party lines, with Republicans eager to turn the page on their former colleague after his resignation from the chamber ahead of a failed bid to become attorney general freed the House GOP majority from answering questions about his antics.
Gaetz is seen now as a likely candidate for governor in Florida as the state’s GOP leader Ron DeSantis is term-limited.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
