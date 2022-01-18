Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch refuses to wear mask, sending Sotomayor to work remotely
Sotomayor has type one diabetes.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask during in-person arguments has meant fellow Justice Sonia Sotomayor had to work remotely during arguments, NPR reported.
This comes despite the fact the Supreme Court refused to block a federal mask mandate for air travel.
Mr Gorsuch, whom former president Donald Trump nominated, refused to wear a mask while Ms Sotomayor, whom former president Barack Obama nominated, participated in arguments with a microphone setup in her office. Mr Gorsuch has been captured in images being the only justice to not wear a mask on the bench.
Ms Sotomayor has type 1 diabetes, which puts her at risk for serious illness from Covid-19 or even death. Mr Gorsuch also happens to sit next to Ms Sotomayor on the bench.
Similarly, Ms Sotomayor has not been able to attend the weekly conferences among the justices in-person, instead participating by phone.
Last week, the US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration’s vaccinate-or-test mandate that required employers that hire 100 or more people to either receive a vaccination against Covid-19 or subject to weekly testing. The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices argued that Covid-19 was not a risk specific to work.
“Although Covid-19 is a risk that occurs in many workplaces, it is not an occupational hazard in most,” the court said in its majority opinion, saying rather that the virus is a “universal risk” people face in homes, schools and in the workplace.
At the same time, the Supreme Court rejected a request to block mask mandates for air travel brought by a father on behalf of himself and his autistic son.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies