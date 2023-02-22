Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Green says that Democrats who move to Republican-controlled red states should not be allowed to vote in elections for five years.

The right-wing GOP lawmaker made her anti-democratic comments to Charlie Kirk after he asked her how the GOP could stop liberals from “trying to invade our states or our counties”.

Ms Greene, who has previously called for a “national divorce” between liberal and conservative states, told him: “Red states can choose in how they allow people to vote in their states.”

And the Q-Anon supporting congresswoman from Georgia added: “What I think would be something that some red states could propose is: well, okay, if Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things, and they really change their mind on the types of policies that they support, well once they move to a red state, guess what, maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.

“You can live there, and you can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values that you basically created in the blue states you came from by voting for Democrat leaders and Democrat policies.”

Ms Greene is an ally of Donald Trump who has spoken out in support of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

She also lost her committee assignments in the last Congress after comments emerged of her talking about the execution of Democratic lawmakers.

Ms Greene told Kirk that it was important for Republican states to act “so that their red states don’t get changed. Which is what’s happening, unfortunately, when Democrat voters leave their Democrat states and they take their Democrat votes with them.”