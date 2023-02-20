Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hardline Republican members of Congress blasted President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine as he met with the nation’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, arguing that it showed the president’s misplaced priorities.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the fact that Mr Zelensky did not wear a suit or tie when he met with Mr Biden.

“Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States,” she said. “He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!”

Ms Greene and many other Republicans have frequently criticised US support for Ukraine. When Russian President Vladimir Putin began his onslaught on Ukraine a year ago, Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. Many Republicans in the Senate and in the House Republican conference voted for military assistance to Ukraine.

But a sizeable number of media-savvy Republicans like Ms Greene have opposed supporting Ukraine.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said that Mr Biden visited Ukraine while he ignored other problems in the United States.

“When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware,” he tweeted. “When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden’s admin says everything is fine. So on Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America’s interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!”

Many other Republicans contrasted how Mr Biden focused more on Ukraine than immigration at the US-Mexico border.

“So it takes two years for Joe Biden @POTUS to visit the war zone he created at our southern border, but then he goes to see another war zone he created in Ukraine,” Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina tweeted.

“Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America,” Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who serves as chairman of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, tweeted.

Former president Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr also joined in on the criticism, noting how the president was not in East Palestine, Ohio, despite the derailment of a train that contained toxic chemicals.

“Of course Joe Biden is in Ukraine and not Ohio,” he tweeted. “Because screw Americans.”

Right-wing provocateur Benny Johnson parroted the line as well.

“Joe Biden visited Ukraine before the war zone of East Palestine, Ohio just and hour from DC,” he tweeted. You will never seen a more intentionally insulting move by a US President. This cannot be understated. Cravenly cruel.”

But former representative Adam Kinzinger, who frequently criticised his party’s right flank, praised the move.

“Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev is great, and sends a strong message that the US stands with #Ukraine,” he tweeted. “There is absolutely no debate, Trump NEVER would have gone, because he would have been too scared and of course, Russia.”