Biden defies safety warnings and air raid sirens for moment of history in Kyiv

The most powerful man in the world came to Ukraine with the message that American and Western support will continue until this war in the heart of Europe comes to an end.

The US Secret Service, and the State Department did not want President Joe Biden’s visit to be in Kyiv, according to diplomats, for safety reasons. They wanted President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet him across the border from Poland where the US President is now making an official visit. President Biden, however, was determined that he would go to the capital and the trip thus had to be organised in hurried secrecy, including a train across the Polish border. Areas in central Kyiv were shut off in the morning, a news blackout imposed among government departments.

There were air raid sirens as Mr Biden arrived in his cavalcade to the capital, adding a sense of dram, and iving Mr Biden a glimpse of what citizens across the country have been dealing with for almost 12 months, as we reach the anniversary of Putin’s invasion. He began his visit in solemnity with a walk with President Volodymyr Zelensky to the memorial, near St Michael’s Cathedral, honouring Ukrainian soldiers who have fallen in the war.

The US president’s visit came on the anniversary of the day during the Maidan protests in 2014 – the demonstrations that led to overthrowing of the pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych – when a hundred people, the “Heavenly Hundred”, were killed. President Putin’s response to the loss of his ally was to annex Crimea and send troops into the east to start the conflicts which led to the creation of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and laying the seeds for the current war.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Mr Biden declared, adding that this was his eighth visit to Ukraine. Many of them have been as Barack Obama’s vice president when he built up a close working relationship with the previous President Petro Poroshenko. Donald Trump had sought to smear Mr Biden through his son Biden’s business interests in the country.

This was, however, Mr Biden’s first as president, and his next words that the US is “here to stay, we are not leaving” were the notes of reassurance he wanted to convey. He stressed he was in Ukraine to underline America’s “unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the west was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.”

A number of international leaders, including Boris Johnson when he was prime minister, his successor Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholl, and the Canadian and then Italian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mario Draghi, as well as a number of eastern European and Baltic leaders have visited Kyiv.

Nevertheless, Mr Biden’s visit is being viewed by many with the same symbolic significance as Harry S Truman’s journey to Europe in July 1945 at the end of the Second World War – when he arrived in Belgium on his way to Germany. But while President Truman met Joseph Stalin as well as British Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee at the Potsdam Conference to try and establish a peaceful future for the shattered conference, there is no prospect at present for a settlement with Vladimir Putin.

This significance was not lost on the residents of Kyiv. Anastasia Rudenka, a 32-year-old teacher, said: “We heard rumours of his coming, but didn’t believe it, supposing the Russians try something when he’s here? But it is so good that he came, it will really good for morale. I am also glad he came on this day of the Heavenly Heroes, lot of people suffered to establish democracy, we must protect it.”

Troops on the frontline in Kharkiv and Luhansk – where the new offensives are expected to take place– spoke to The Independent about their surprise and delight at the presidential visit, a boost as they seek to defend against intense Russian artillery.

The press conference held by the two leaders (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Vitalii Babko, a machine-gunner with the 92nd Brigade fighting in Luhansk said: “We didn’t get the news immediately because we are right in the front. All I can say is that Joe Biden is a very brave man in doing this, not being afraid to come to Ukraine. This is most important support for the Ukrainian people.

“We hope he brought good news about weapons. We need more advanced weapons and we need the weapons to come fast. Things will be very difficult without this,” he added.

Having met Mr Biden met at the Mariinsky Palace, with handshakes for the cameras against a backdrop of American and Ukrainian flags, President Zelensky said discussions with his counterpart had involved the delivery of longer-range missiles to Ukraine. President Biden announced a $500 million military package for Ukraine this week, including ammunition for American Himars missiles.

Major Oleksandr Osadchyi, deputy commander of the 226th the ‘Cossacks’ Battalion which is stationed on the Kharkiv frontline, felt that the visit “shows trust and confidence that our major ally has in Ukraine our country”.

President Biden, left, and President Zelensky (REUTERS)

“It sends a very strong signal to Putin before the anniversary of war. For Ukrainian government and people this is a powerful sign of full US support and an indication that necessary weapon for the counteroffensive will come. We have months of fighting ahead,” he added.

At a press conference Mr Biden recalled his conversation with President Zelensky on the night before the invasion. “It was one year ago this week that we spoke on the telephone Mr President,” he said. “Russian planes were in the air and tanks were rolling across your border. The world was about to change, I remember it vividly. I asked you: ‘What is there we can do for you; how can I be of help?’ You said: ‘Gather the leaders of the world, ask them to support Ukraine.’

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war. The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.”

The US President insisted there continued to be bipartisan support for Ukraine in Washington. “For all the disagreement we have in our Congress on some issues, there is significant agreement on support for Ukraine,” he said. “It’s not just about freedom in Ukraine. It’s about freedom of democracy at large.” Mr Biden also paid tribute to Mr Zelensky’s “courage and leadership” in a message written on the guestbook at Mariinsky Palace.

The two presidents on their walk around Kyiv’s streets (AFP via Getty Images)

President Zelensky called Biden’s visit “an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians”. He welcomed new sanctions due to be imposed on Russia this week and the visit was a “clear signal that Russia has no chance” of winning the war and that the US and Ukraine were determined to “together defend our cities and citizens”.

There is apprehension that the Kremlin is trying to replace pro-western governments in Europe such as in Moldova with apprehension of an attempted coup being planned. Demonstrations have taken place in the capital, Chisneu, and the country’s leader, Maia Sandu, saying that Moscow intends to “ use people from outside the country for violent actions.”

Mr Putin is due to make is annual speech to the nation on Tuesday in Moscow, followed by a major rally on Wednesday which he may attend. Russian troops are making slow gains in the east of the country but are said to be suffering huge losses in troops and equipment.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi has arrived in Moscow amid claims by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Beijing is considering selling Russia arms and ammunition, he warned that such a step would have “serious consequences” for Beijing : Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, however, that the trip was to propose a possible peace plan to end the war.

In Kharkiv, a city which has endured repeated and sustained Russian attacks, Ruslan Usmanov, an IT consultant, was among many that think Russia is preparing for further war, not peace. “There is a worry that American and Europe may be getting tired of this war and the cost of it,” he said. This [visit] is very timely, and [it’s] very, very good that President Biden came to our country.”