Denmark and US ‘agree to disagree’ on Greenland’s future, foreign minister says

The United States, Denmark and Greenland will convene a “high-level working group” for talks on a “common way forward” after American, Danish and Greenlandic top diplomats ended a meeting in Washington amid President Donald Trump’s campaign of bellicose threats to acquire the arctic territory by force or by purchase.

Speaking outside Denmark’s embassy shortly after after he and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt left a sit-down with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen told reporters the meeting had been “a frank but also constructive” discussion on “how to ensure the long-term security in Greenland.”

Rasmussen said the American and Danish perspectives on the dispute “continue to differ” even as he acknowledged that Trump “has made his views clear” on his desire to have Washington take control of Greenland. But he stressed that Copenhagen’s view is that Greenlandic security can be addressed sufficiently under the terms of a 1951 defense agreement that gives Washington carte blanche to place troops and other military resources on the island.

“For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable, and we therefore still have a fundamental disagreement,” he said.

“But we also agree to disagree, and therefore we will, however, continue to talk.”

Rasmussen said the “working group” that will be convened to continue discussions about the matter should work towards ways to address America’s security concerns about Greenland’s strategic position at a time when Russia and China are growing more aggressive in the arctic region while also “respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

He added that the group should meet “within a matter of weeks.”

