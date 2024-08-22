Support truly

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ignited the crowd at the third night of the Democratic National Convention when he likened Donald Trump to an “old boyfriend” who “won’t go away” during a fiery speech.

The New York Democrat compared the former president to an ex that isn’t taking the hint that to move on, prompting the crowd to erupt into laughter on Wednesday night at the Chicago convention.

“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away,” he said. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block trying to get back into a relationship with the American people.”

Pointing to Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, his 2020 election fraud claims, his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, and his appointments of three justices who decided to overturn Roe v Wade, Jeffries concluded: “We broke up with you for a reason.”

“Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there’s no reason for us to ever get back together,” he continued. “Been there, done that. We’re not going back.”

Jeffries sent the crowd into a roar of laughter when he likened Trump to an ‘old boyfriend’ that won’t go away ( REUTERS )

Jeffries then turned to Harris’ record and stances, calling her a “courageous” and “compassionate” leader.

He hailed her as putting “people before politics,” protecting the middle class, upholding the Affordable Care Act, and fighting for reproductive health care.

He also praised President Joe Biden, saying he will “go down as one of the most consequential presidents of all time.”

Later in the night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepted the vice presidential nomination.

Thursday will be the final day of the convention, where Harris is expected to accept the presidential nomination.