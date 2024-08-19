Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

updated

Donald Trump latest: Lindsey Graham warns ‘provocateur’ Trump could lose election without change of tactics

South Carolina Senator becomes latest Republican to advise former president to go after Kamala Harris on policy, rather than crass personal insults

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 19 August 2024 10:26
Lindsey Graham warns Trump could lose election

Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.

“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.



Lindsey Graham warns ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.

“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

Here’s John Bowden’s report.

Lindsey Graham admits ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

‘Donald Trump ... the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election,’ warns ally Graham

Joe Sommerlad19 August 2024 10:25
1724058953

Hello and welcome!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 US presidential election as Donald Trump and JD Vance take on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the race for the White House.

Joe Sommerlad19 August 2024 10:15

