Donald Trump latest: Lindsey Graham warns ‘provocateur’ Trump could lose election without change of tactics
South Carolina Senator becomes latest Republican to advise former president to go after Kamala Harris on policy, rather than crass personal insults
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.
The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.
“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”
Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.
His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.
Lindsey Graham warns ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election
Here’s John Bowden’s report.
Lindsey Graham admits ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election
‘Donald Trump ... the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election,’ warns ally Graham
