Donald Trump boasted about changing the engines on his new luxury jet after striking a deal with Qatar Airways.

As part of the deal, Qatar Airways will by some 160 aircraft from U.S. manufacturer Boeing, which Trump claims is one of the company’s largest orders in its history.

Speaking ahead of a business roundtable in Doha on Thursday (15 May), Trump joked: “General Electric, I hear, makes the best large aeroplane engine in the world by not even a contest. Maybe I can change my engines one day of my plane."

The deal for Boeing planes with GE Aerospace is worth $96billion, which will make planes for Qatar, according to the White House.