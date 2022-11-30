Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House Democrats nominated Representative Hakeem Jeffries to serve as their leader and replace Nancy Pelosi, making him the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.

A Democrat first elected to Congress to represent Brooklyn and Queens, Mr Jeffries currently serves as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. He assumed this role after Representative Joe Crowley lost his primary to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mr Jeffries’ ascent to lead House Democrats comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would step aside from her role as Democratic leader and serve her final term as a backbencher in the House. In addition, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip James Clyburn announced they would step aside, though Mr Clyburn would take a more junior role as assistant Democratic Leader.

Mr Jeffries was first elected to the House in 2012 after serving in the New York state assembly. Often mixing sneakers with his suit, he has quoted the Notorious BIG on the House floor.

In 2020, he served as an impeachment manager during former president Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.