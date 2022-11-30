Trump news – live: Mitt Romney slams Trump’s ‘disgusting’ dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former president has denied knowing that Kanye West’s 2024 campaign adviser is an outspoken antisemite
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists – and it seems top Jewish Republicans are turning against the former president.
One leader of a right-wing pro-Israel lobby group told The New York Times that “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. He loves Israel. He loves Jews. But he mainstreams, he legitimizes Jew hatred and Jew haters. And this scares me.”
Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s claim that he has “presidential immunity” from a lawsuit about his actions around the 2020 election – in the latest blow to the former president as the fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and a white supremacist continues.
Civil rights groups including the NAACP are suing Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee for trying to disenfranchise voters, intimidate election officials and undermine lawfully cast votes in violation of both the federal Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.
While Mr Trump’s lawyers claimed that he has “absolute immunity”, DC District Judge Emmet Sullivan disagreed.
Pence says Trump was ‘wrong’ and showed ‘profoundly poor judgement’ by dining with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump was “wrong” and showed “profoundly poor judgement” for meeting last week at Mar-a-Lago with outspoken antisemites like rapper and fashion designer Kanye West and right-wing media figure Nick Fuentes, according to former vice-president Mike Pence.
“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Mr Pence said in an interview on NewsNation on Monday.
Read more about the latest rift between Donald Trump and his ex-vice president:
Pence says Trump showed 'profoundly poor judgement' by hosting Kanye and Nick Fuentes
Former vice-president denied criticisms that Donald Trump is antisemitic
ICYMI: Incoming GOP congressman condemns Fuentes - but not Trump
As many Republican members of Congress keep quiet about Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, Mike Lawler, one of the new class of GOP representatives who won the party its ultra-narrow majority, has weighed in on the row in unsparing terms – albeit without mentioning Donald Trump’s name.
Mr Lawler is something of a hero in the House GOP conference having unseated DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney in a redrawn New York district.
Everything we know about the 'politically motivated' assault on Paul Pelosi
Mitt Romney calls Trump a ‘gargoyle’
Mitt Romney compared Donald Trump to a “gargoyle” hanging over the Republican party that can drive away potential voters as criticism mounts over the former president’s meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.
The Utah senator has long been one of the most vocal anti-Trump voices in the GOP, and is now opening fire on the ex-president as he faces one of the greatest political firestorms of his career.
“There is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing to degrade himself, and the country for that matter,” said the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.
Read more:
Mitt Romney calls Trump a 'gargoyle' over 'disgusting' Kanye-Fuentes meeting
‘Having dinner with those people was disgusting’
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy against US
Members of a far-right anti-government militia group have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy against the United States in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
After a nearly two-month trial with testimony and arguments from federal prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as the defendants themselves, Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs were found guilty by a federal jury in Washington DC on 29 November after three full days of deliberations.
Alex Woodward has more for The Independent:
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy against US
Far-right militia leader faces up to 20 years in prison after plotting to violently subvert 2020 election
Reporters press Kevin McCarthy over false claims Trump denounced white supremacist he dined with
Reporters pressed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about his false claim that former president Donald Trump denounced white supremacist Nick Fuentes four times.
Mr McCarthy spoke to reporters after he met with President Joe Biden about a potential railroad strike.
Last week, Mr Trump dined with rapper Kanye West and Mr Fuentes, a noted white supremacist and antisemite.
Read more coverage of the fallout from Eric Garcia:
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tells far right to ‘dream bigger’ than Maga movement
The white nationalist who found his way into a meeting with former President Donald Trump now says that the far-right needs to “dream bigger” than the ex-president or his 2024 campaign.
Mr Fuentes, a relentless bigot whose authoritarian vision is to turn the GOP into a “truly reactionary party” grounded in white Christian nationalism, believes that Mr Trump’s campaign and his predicted GOP rival Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential nomination “are both inferior to the campaign that Trump ran in 2016.”
Read more from Alex Woodward in The Independent:
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tells far right to 'dream bigger' than Trump
Virulent antisemite and far-right influencer no longer sees Trump as the vehicle for nationalist agenda
