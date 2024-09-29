Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Vice President Kamala Harris ran a TV ad to pressure former President Donald Trump into another debate as he attended a college football game between Alabama and Georgia.

“Winners never back down from a challenge,” the 30-second ad, which aired during the game, stated. “Champions know it’s anytime, anyplace. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home.”

It continues with a clip of Trump missing a putt on the golf course before cutting to Harris taunting him on stage.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage,” she says.

“If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

Her team planned to hire a plane to fly a banner reading “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate” over the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but poor weather conditions forced them to cancel.

Trump has been reluctant to debate Harris again, despite claiming victory when they met in September. Most people, including some of Trump’s own aides, consider Harris to have won on that occassion. But Harris has consistently put pressure on the former president to agree to another debate nontheless.

The ad launched as Trump was watching Alabama play Georgia at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. ( Getty Images )

“I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important,” she said during a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month.

According toThe Washington Post, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, upon learning of the ad, said: “Kamala Harris would never show up to a sporting event like this [Alabama-Georgia] because she’d get booed out of the stadium and embarrass herself.” The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.