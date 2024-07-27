‘Trump is old and quite weird’: Harris campaign press releases give trolling a try

Support truly

Kamala Harris’ campaign team seems to be enjoying its first full week of official promotion for her presidential candidacy, judging by the somewhat colloquial tone of some of its recent press releases.

Statements put out by the newly rebranded Harris for President campaign have attacked both Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance while tapping into internet-speak and popular culture – something the team has quickly become known for.

One release in particular, sent out on Thursday, caught the attention of social media users after describing Donald Trump as, among other things, “old and quite weird.”

“Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance,” the statement was titled. “After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump ok?”

The release went on to give its “main takeaways” from the former president’s media appearance, which included: Trump praised his Project 2025; Trump is flustered and lashing out; When Trump wasn’t lying, he was making threats; Abortion bans are good. Mail-in voting is bad…”

The Harris campaign has become known for tapping into popular culture including internet memes ( Getty Images )

Things took a turn when the statement added:“ [Trump] Praised dictators because he wants to be one; Trump is clearly worried he made the wrong pick in JD Vance; Trump is old and quite weird? This guy shouldn’t be president ever again

“If anyone wants an alternative, Kamala Harris is offering one.”

Social media users reacted with delight to the new lines of attack, with one writing: “Kamala appears to be all-in on the ‘these guys are f***ing weird’ strategy’.”

Sharing the release, another added: “This is an official Kamala Harris campaign press release, and I don’t think that Donald Trump, or his bizarre fan club, are emotionally or intellectually prepared for what’s coming his way.”

After Trump gave a speech at an event hosted by Turning Point USA, the campaign released another statement, in which spokesperson James Singer described the former president as sounding like “someone you wouldn’t want to sit next to at a restaurant.”

Singer wrote: “Tonight, Donald Trump couldn’t pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges…

“Revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldn’t want to sit near at a restaurant – let alone be President of the United States.

“America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance (left) have both been targeted by the Harris campaign’s ‘scathing’ attacks ( AP )

One online user deescribed Singer’s statement as “scathing,” adding “every single American needs to see this.”

The Harris campaign has also set its sights on Vance, who was officially selected by Trump as a running mate at the Republican National Convention, and specifically his anti-abortion stance.

A previous release was simply titled: “JD Vance Is a Creep (Who Wants to Ban Abortion Nationwide)”

"JD Vance’s obsession with controlling women’s most personal health care decisions, from voting against protecting access to IVF, to advocating for tracking women’s menstrual cycles, to calling for a national abortion ban to bar women from traveling to access the care they need, isn’t just bad policy - it’s creepy, it’s unacceptable, and voters won’t stand for it,” the statement read.

On July 25, the campaign also wished a “Happy World IVF Day to Everyone Except JD Vance.”