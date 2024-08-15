Harris campaign trolls Trump ahead of Bedminster presser: ‘Another public meltdown’

Support truly

The Harris-Walz presidential campaign is finding new ways to provoke Donald Trump, this time by sending out a media advisory, riddled with insults, about the former president’s press conference taking place at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Thursday.

“TODAY: Donald Trump to Ramble Incoherently and Sprad Dangerous Lies in Public, but at Different Home,” the title of the email read.

In what at first, appeared to be a normal media advisory, the Harris-Walz campaign notified recipients that “for planning purposes reluctantly” they should be aware that Trump, who they referred to as the “loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes”, would hold “another public meltdown” at his golf club.

The media advisory email appeared in a nearly identical format to the campaign’s typical advisories for Harris-Walz events with subsections for the date, time, location and a preview of what to expect from the event.

A ‘media advisory’ from the Harris-Walz campaign mocked former president Donald Trump’s planned press conference on Thursday, August 15 ( Harris For President )

But instead of the typical to-the-point information necessary for media members, it mocked Trump for holding another press conference at one of his residences claiming he would deliver “another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grievances.”

The campaign listed the venue as “Not a battleground state.”

The email specifically hit at Trump’s recent pattern of going on long-winded, lied-filled rants during his interviews, press conferences or speeches.

The former president spent 93 minutes speaking at the Republican National Convention, going on tangents that often attacked President Joe Biden, Democrats and others he felt wronged him, like the leader of the United Auto Workers union.

During a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump spent nearly an hour ranting about how the media covers the size of his rallies compared to Vice President Kamala Harris, attacking Harris’s record and complaining about the Democrats replacing Biden with Harris.

In his interview with Elon Musk, the former president spent more than 90 minutes going over talking points he often highlights in his rallies – the U.S.- Mexico border, Biden’s failure to control the number of migrant crossings and more.

“These remarks will not be artificial intelligence, but will certainly lack intelligence,” the Harris-Walz campaign email read.

“Banning abortion, raising costs on families, confusing basic facts, cutting Social Security and Medicare, blocking border security, and being publicly unstable, unfit, and unwell will not help his struggling campaign for president,” the satirical media advisory said.

It is unclear what Trump is expected to say in his remarks from his New Jersey golf club on Thursday, The Independent has asked the Trump campaign if they had a response to the email.

“Tune in for the same old thing,” the email concluded.