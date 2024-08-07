Support truly

Kamala Harris’ campaign has rejected the suggestion that Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was overlooked as her running mate because of his Jewish faith.

Representatives said that the claims were “ridiculous and offensive” and that the vice president would “always combat antisemitism whenever and wherever she sees it.”

Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be joining the Democratic ticket on Tuesday. Shapiro, who is Jewish, was among several others tipped to be in the running.

Some critics suggested that Shapiro had been sidelined because of his faith. Former Harvard law professor and controversial lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, wrote on X:”Did Harris reject Shapiro because progressives don’t like that he’s Jewish?”

Maury Litwack, an Orthodox Union executive who focuses on education policy and an advocate for Jewish voting, wrote: “Democrats: You can be excited about the Walz pick but also be sad that an outright antisemitic campaign was waged against Shapiro.

“Some soul searching is needed. The Jewish community is a serious vote in 2024 and the voices of antisemitism and hate should have no platform.”

The Independent has contacted the Harris campaign for comment on the claims.

In a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, a Harris spokesperson vehemently rejected the accusation that Shapiro’s faith or stances on Israel was a consideration.

“Assertions that Vice President Harris did not select Gov. Shapiro based on his religion or views on Israel are absolutely ridiculous and offensive,” the statement said.

“Vice President Harris has an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, as she reaffirmed last night following the meeting in the Situation Room… She will always combat antisemitism whenever and wherever she sees it.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro appeared at the Democratic campaign rally on Tuesday, speaking ahead of Harris and Walz ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday night, Shapiro appeared ahead of Harris and Walz at their debut rally in Philadelphia and gave his full support.

"I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you every single day and I’m going to be working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America,” he told crowds.

"Let me tell you about my friend Kamala Harris, someone I’ve been friends with for two decades. She is courtroom tough. She has a big heart. And she is battle tested and ready to go.

"Whether in a courtroom, whether fighting as Attorney General, whether remembering the people who have oftentimes been left behind when she was sitting in the halls of power in the Senate, Kamala Harris has always understood that you have to be every day for the people."

Harris thanked Shapiro when she took the stage and referred to him as a “dear friend and an extraordinary leader.”

“He and I have been spending a lot of time together over the years,” she said, to cheers and applause. “And I told Josh, look, I am so so invested in our friendship, in doing this together, because together with Josh Shapiro, we will win Pennsylvania."