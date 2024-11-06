Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Democrat-voting Americans say they feel reaffirmed in their belief that most of the United States would rather anyone else as president than a woman after Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Across social media, Harris voters shared feelings of disappointment and sadness that she will not make history as the first female US president.

But what seemingly resonated with hundreds of thousands of people were posts written with rage that a felony convicted, twice-impeached, four-times indicted man prevailed.

At Howard University, where Harris held her watch party on Tuesday evening, supporters were visibly upset by the results pointing to Donald Trump winning ( AP )

“The only thing America hates more than a rapist is a woman [sic],” an X user wrote racking up more than 600k likes and 100k reposts.

“[I don’t know] why I’m always shocked to rediscover how deeply our country hates women [sic],” another wrote.

Earlier this year, Hillary Clinton said she hoped Harris would do what she couldn’t and defeat Trump to break the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” in America. But as the swing states fell to Trump one by one on Tuesday night it was increasingly clear that was not to be the case.

On the surface, Wednesday’s results mimic feelings from the 2016 presidential election when Trump defeated Clinton despite her being the favored candidate with more political experience and less radical policy proposals.

But there appears to be a much deeper sense of confusion and anger this time around given Trump’s eight-year-long political history is riddled with controversies, civil and criminal cases and accusations of wrongdoing.

In 2020, voters appeared ready to ditch the former president who refused to concede to President Joe Biden and incited a mob of violent disgruntled supporters to the Capitol as Congress tried to certify election results.

That motivation seemed to strengthen after Trump took credit for the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade in 2022 – sending trigger laws into effect across the country.

Harris’s campaign, which ran staunchly on protecting reproductive rights and upholding democracy, had hoped to follow similar results to Biden’s win.

But the message to Democrats on Wednesday morning was that it wasn’t enough to convince most of the country, especially men, to keep Trump in the past.

“When Trump wins twice against 2 separate women, but loses against another man, it’s not about the candidate, it’s about their hate for women,” one X user wrote.

On social media, Harris voters expressed shock at seeing most of the U.S. move more right than left ( AP )

The former president specifically targeted young white men throughout his campaign – entertaining influencers like Joe Rogan by joining their podcasts or YouTube shows for interviews. The so-called “bro vote” may have helped him greatly in winning the election.

“Harris’ incredibly misguided campaign aside, the way in which millions of young men in this country have been groomed by celebrity misogynists to hate, and rail against, women is truly horrifying,” an X user observed.

“The right wing radicalization of high school and college-aged men is truly one of the biggest crises in the US and it goes nearly completely unaddressed,” another person echoed.