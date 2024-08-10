Harris tells pro-Palestine protesters in Arizona ‘now is the time’ to get a ceasefire

Support truly

Vice president Kamala Harris told pro-Palestine protesters at a rally in Glendale, Arizona that “now is the time” to get a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

Harris’s word differ vastly from two days ago when she told pro-Palestine protesters at a rally in Detroit--a state with a large Arab-American population--that “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking.”

By contrast, early in her speech at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, she received heckles from pro-Palestine protesters.

“Let me just say this on topic of what I think I am hearing over there,” she said. “Let me say, I have been clear -- now is the time to get a cease-fire deal and get the hostage deal done.”

Harris’s rally was part of her larger tour with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom she selected earlier this week.

Initially, attendees at the rally attempted to drown out the demonstrators, which led to people repeatedly chanting “USA.” The Harris team said that 15,000 people attended the rally. Walz commented that it was the biggest political gathering in the history of the state.

The crowd was often raucous, playing music varying from Beyonce’, a longtime favorite of Harris, as well as Prince as well as music from Charli XCX, who backed Harris when she said “Kamala Harris is brat.”

Harris is making a large play for Arizona. The Harris campaign said it will ultimately open 18 field offices in Arizona as it hopes to keep the state that Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020 in the Democratic column.