Trump-Harris live: Former president’s plane diverted with mechanical issues as Harris set for Arizona rally
Harris surges to five-point lead over Trump in new Reuters/Ipsos poll, putting her at 42 percent to Republican’s 37 percent nationally
Donald Trump’s plane was diverted to Billings, Montana, because of a mechanical issue as he flew to a Friday night rally in the state. The former president was heading to Bozeman, Montana, when his plane landed safely in Billings, 140 miles away.
Earlier, the Harris campaign released a new immigration ad before she heads to Arizona this evening for a rally in the border and key swing state.
The ad states that Kamala Harris is a “border state prosecutor” who battled drug cartels. It adds that if she’s elected, she will “hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking.”
Meanwhile, Harris has surged to a five-point lead over Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, putting her at 42 percent to the Republican’s 37 percent nationally with less than three months to go to November’s presidential election.
Harris and running mate Tim Walz are visiting Phoenix on Friday as Trump heads to Montana.
On Thursday, the Democrat said she welcomed the Republican’s decision to debate her in September, which the former president announced at a rambling press conference at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Trump’s plane later landed at Billings Logan International Airport
Trump’s election interference case is back in Judge Chutkan’s hands after months of delays
Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is slowly coming back to life.
The case is now back in the hands of District Judge Tanya Chutkan after it was frozen for months while the former president was fighting for “immunity” up to the Supreme Court.
The four criminal cases against the former president — spanning 88 charges in four jurisdictions — have been hung up in months of appeals and delays, creating a Russian nesting doll of courtroom battles, with court dates and side hearings on evidence, gag orders and defense arguments all designed to slow down the likelihood of another conviction before Election Day.
The judge is swinging back into action as the court prepares to hear how 'immunity' applies to January 6-related charges
MAGA fans call for boycott of Dunkin Donuts: ‘The Bud Lite treatment’
Followers of Donald Trump are calling for a boycott of Dunkin’ Donuts after the chief executive of Rumble claimed that the coffee chain refused to advertise on the conservative video platform because its “right-wing culture”.
Rumble has joined Elon Musk’s X in a lawsuit against a number of advertisers that they say have declined to do business with them because of the right-wing content on their platforms, Newsweek reported.
On Wednesday Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s CEO, posted on X that the company had contacted Dunkin’ Donuts, and its parent Inspire Brands, about advertising on the video platform, because its users “over indexes with coffee consumption.”
Rumble CEO claims Dunkin' Donuts declined to advertise on site because 'polarizing' right-wing culture
Joe Rogan insists he’s not endorsing RFK Jr amid MAGA uproar over podcaster’s praise for conspiracy theorist
Podcaster Joe Rogan has promptly walked back what many listeners took to be an endorsement of independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.
He made the comments on Thursday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, explaining that he believed Kennedy’s political inexperience made him less likely to lie to voters.
“They do it on the left, they do it on the right,” Rogan said. “They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives — and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”
Rogan said he liked Robert F Kennedy Jr but doubted his ability to win the general election in November
Where and when Trump and Harris are speaking tonight
Tonight’s rally with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is set to begin at 5.30pm local time in Arizona, 8.30pm ET.
The rally will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is speaking in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night at 8pm local time, 10pm ET.
The rally will be held at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University.
Daily Show host destroys Trump’s claim his Jan 6 crowd rivaled MLK Jr’s March on Washington
The Daily Show host Michael Kosta has destroyed Donald Trump’s wild claim that the crowd of supporters who flocked to see him speak on January 6 rivaled the crowd that turned out to hear Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic “I have a dream” speech during the March on Washington.
On Thursday, Trump held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as his campaign seeks to try to grab the spotlight from Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
During the lie-filled briefing, Trump made a series of false and wild claims – with one in particular raising eyebrows: his boast he has drawn in crowds comparable to MLK Jr.
“I’ve spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody has spoken to bigger crowds than me,” Trump claimed.
During the lie-filled briefing, Trump made a series of false and wild claims – with one in particular raising eyebrows: his boast he has drawn in crowds comparable to MLK Jr
Rightwing podcaster backtracks after announcing support for RFK Jr
Rightwing podcaster Tim Pool has backtracked after announcing that he was voting for Robert F Kennedy Jr.
This comes after fellow podcaster Joe Rogan also backed Kennedy.
“Ok I’m voting for RFK Jr now,” Pool wrote on X.
“I think Trump is on track to lose ... Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep. MAGA die hards can’t form alliances properly. Independents / post libs will say f*** that,” he added in a separate post. “Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m ... There’s a reason they can’t get a Rogan endorsement and it’s exactly this behavior. The top podcast, markedly independent, fair and honest. And they decide to go to war with it instead of trying to ally with it.”
Rogan said on Thursday that both Democrats and Republicans are damaging democracy.
“That’s just what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right,” Rogan said. “They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”
“He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” he added.
After Pool said he was backing Kennedy, the third party candidate responded on X, writing: “I am so grateful to you, Tim, for your confidence in me but most of all for your steadfast defense of the Constitution and relentless love for our country.”
But Pool then replied to Kennedy, saying he was still voting for Trump.
“You’re a good dude brother. I was trolling the haters but in all honesty I do intend to vote Trump. I hope to see you in the end be a part of his administration and help fight against environmental toxins and big pharma,” he said.
What JD Vance did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
JD Vance sparked a firestorm this week when he accused fellow veteran and Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, of abandoning his unit before it deployed to Iraq.
“When the United States Marine Corps … asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it,” Vance told reporters. “When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq … he dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him.”
Democrats were quick to hit back at the claim, pointing out that Walz filed to run for Congress and officially retired from the Minnesota National Guard months before his unit was alerted about deployment. But Vance’s criticism of his opponent’s record has drawn greater scrutiny of his own time as a “combat correspondent” in the Marine Corps, a role that involves gathering news and writing articles for internal Marine Corps publications and facilitating interviews and access for civilian media.
What JD Vance really did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
When JD Vance criticized his opponent, Tim Walz, for not deploying to Iraq, some Democrats scrutinized his own military record. Richard Hall speaks to a veteran who served alongside Vance about what their time in the country entailed
