The Harris campaign plans to troll Donald Trump on Saturday as he attends a highly anticipated college football game between Georgia and Alabama.

The campaign announced it plans to send a plane flying a banner with the words “Say It To My Face” during the game – a reference to Trump’s refusal to debate his Democratic rival for a second time.

Harris had challenged the former president to a second showdown on October 23 and hosted by CNN. Trump refused, despite previously having said he was ready to debate “any time, any place.”

As well as the plane, which is set to fly above the Bryant-Denny stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a television ad will run nationally during tonight’s game. The Harris campaign says the ads are intended to remind attendees, including Trump, of the former president’s “Punting on 2nd Debate.”

According to reports Trump is under growing pressure to commit to a second debate, with many GOP voters, and some of his closest allies, believing he should take on Harris again. During their clash Trump became visibly flustered and peddled baseless claims about Haitian immigrants.

The plane banner will fly on Saturday evening during the highly anticipate college football game between Alabama (pictured) and Georgia ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

“Donald Trump walked off the stage at the first debate angry and rattled after he failed to offer any coherent vision for where he wants to take this country, so now he’s trying to take his ball and go home,” said Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler.

“No matter where Trump looks tonight – whether it’s up in the sky or at the TV in his luxury box – he won’t be able to escape the truth: Trump is running away from a second debate with Vice President Harris because he doesn’t want the American people to see just how weak and unpopular he and his Project 2025 agenda are.

“But winners don’t back down from a challenge. Under the bright lights of the debate stage, the voters deserve to see the choice they will face at the ballot box between moving forward with Vice President Harris or moving backward with Donald Trump.

“Vice President Harris is going to be in Atlanta on October 23 ready to lay out her case for the American people – Donald Trump needs to step up and do the same.”

Trump was invited to the game, touted as one of the biggest college match-ups of the season, by Alabama businessman Ric Mayers. The former president has reportedly requested a meal that includes two McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese, Domino’s pizza, stadium hot dogs and Diet Coke, Mayers told AL.com.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump held a rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, in which he told crowds that Harris was “mentally impaired.” "Only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country,” he said.