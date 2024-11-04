Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Actor Harrison Ford has revealed his pick for president just days away from the 2024 election.

The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite “never really want[ing] to talk about it very much,” and urged voters to “move forward” with Kamala Harris.

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying, ‘for God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford said in the dramatic black-and-white clip.

“They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

The 82-year-old continued: “For many of them, this will be the first time they’ve ever voted for someone who doesn’t have an R next to their name. Because they know this really matters.”

Ford then compared Harris directly with Trump. “Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them, we’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward. The other guy – he demands unquestioning loyalty. Says he wants revenge.”

The actor, in his typically gruff and serious tone, finished his endorsement by saying: “I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else. And I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

In a second video, Ford explained that he did not believe Harris and running mate Tim Walz were “perfect,” but they believe in “the rule of law” and “in science.”

“They believe that when you govern, you do so for all Americans. They believe that we are in this together. These are ideas I believe in,” Ford added.

He said that Trump has spent four years “embracing tyrants around the world” and turning the country against one another.

Harrison Ford has made his endorsement just days away from the presidential election ( AFP via Getty Images )

“That’s not who we are. We don’t need to make America great again. We are great. All we need is to work together again. All we need is a president who works for all of us.”

Ford is the latest star to endorse Harris, following Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Eminem. Trump, meanwhile, has been endorsed by the likes of Elon Musk, Russell Brand and Mel Gibson.

In 2020 the actor endorsed Joe Biden in the final days of the campaign. It was the first time he publicly endorsed a candidate, according to People.