Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump appeared to emulate performing a ‘sex act’ on a microphone stand during a campaign rally after experiencing technical difficulties.

Viewers were stunned at the former president’s apparent gesture during his Milwaukee rally on Friday night in Wisconsin.

Trump was complaining about the microphone and told the crowd the stand was too low. “I came in today, I said, and, you know, this is after four of these things I’ve been in all fairness. I mean, I’m a human being, right? I come in, and here’s the problem…”

He grabbed the microphone stand and made gestures with his hand and mouth before saying: “Way too low”.

A short clip of the bizarre moment started circulating on social media, and was even shared by the KamalaHQ Twitter profile with a “?” as a caption.

The View’s Ana Navarro was among the shocked viewers. “Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?” she said in a post on X. “Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex-act on a microphone.

Trump appeared to make the gesture on stage at a rally in Milwaukee on November 1 ( Fox News/YouTube )

“This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”

Earlier in the rally Trump, in frustration, ripped the microphone from the podium to hold it closer to his mouth.

“I think this mic stinks,” Trump said. “And then we don’t pay the contractor. I say don’t pay the contractor then they write a story, Trump doesn’t pay his bills, he’s a bad guy.”

Online viewers were stunned though the audience in attendance cheered ( FOX/YouTube )

At one point, as the problems appeared to continue, the former president said: “You’ve gotta be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?”

The crowd cheered and Trump continued: “I don’t mind if they want to come up a little forward or something but it’s a pretty stupid situation, but that’s OK.”

“I get so angry, I’m up here seething. I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic,” he carried on.

“I’m blowing out my left arm. Now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing out my damn throat too, because of these stupid people.”