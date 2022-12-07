Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The women who exposed Herschel Walker’s alleged hypocrisies around abortion rights and family values have celebrated his loss in the Georgia runoff race, saying that “the women that he betrayed have won”.

Voters rejected the former football star and Republican candidate in Tuesday’s race, with Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock sailing to victory to take Georgia’s crucial Senate seat.

The election was called in Mr Warnock’s favour at around 10.30pm ET, sending him to Washington DC for a full six-year term and giving Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Following Mr Walker’s defeat, several of his former partners hailed the election results as a victory for women while the football star’s own son branded him “pathetic”.

One woman who was in a relationship with Mr Walker in 2006 described his loss as a win for the many women who had come forward to accuse him of abusive behaviour, pressuring them to have abortions, or of being absent from his secret children’s lives – claims that directly contradicted the beliefs and policies that Mr Walker claimed to run on.

“Having Herschel Walker lose this very important Senate race tonight not only vindicates that democracy has won but the women that he betrayed, have won,” she told The Daily Beast.

“The truth has won and I hope Herschel finds a way to start telling the truth. However, I highly doubt he knows what the truth is anymore.”

Another woman, who claims that Mr Walker paid for her to have an abortion, praised voters for rejecting the football star.

“Georgia made their choice today. Herschel will not be their voice. Your votes matter. Your voice matters,” she said.

“When we as a country demand more of our leaders, we will be heard!”

During his campaign, Mr Walker sought to paint an image of himself as a religious, family man and vowed to oppose abortion – without any exceptions.

This image was shattered when several women came forward to claim that he had fathered multiple secret children and had played no role in their lives. Other accused him of physical violence and abuse. Mr Walker has denied the allegations.

Then, in October, one of the women who revealed she had a child with the football star claimed that Mr Walker had paid for her to have an abortion three years after their son was born.

Herschel Walker lost the runoff race to Raphael Warnock (Reuters/The Independent)

The woman had receipts from the abortion clinic, a check from Mr Walker for a similar amount and a “get well” card sent from the football player as evidence.

She also revealed to The Daily Beast that Mr Walker then encouraged her to have a second abortion around two years later.

Not long after she came forward, a second woman then also spoke out alleging that Mr Walker had pressured her to get an abortion. Mr Walker denied the allegations.

Just last week, another woman who was in a five-year relationship with the Republican candidate in the 2000s came forward to accuse Mr Walker of physically abusing her.

Cheryl Parsa, 61, told NBC News about an alleged incident in 2005 where he grabbed her by the throat and tried to punch her.

Ms Parsa said that the incident unfolded when she found him with another woman at his apartment in Dallas.

On Tuesday night, Ms Parsa told The Daily Beast she believed voters in Georgia had cast their ballots in favour of women.

“I am humbled by the strength of the women alongside me – those who came forward and those who have stood by in support – and I am proud of the people of Georgia for voting their conscience and making the right decision for women, for Georgia, and for our country,” she said.

“I hope this encourages women everywhere to feel heard, to come forward, and to stand in their truth and power.”

She added: “The great people of Georgia deserve better representation in the Senate than Herschel Walker, and today they have chosen better.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Mr Walker’s son Christian Walker also slammed his father following his election loss, branding him “pathetic” and telling him to “raise your kids”.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family.. And then maybe you can win a senate seat,” he tweeted.

Christian Walker went on to claim that his father had ignored everyone around him urging him not to run.

But the GOP hopeful chose to listen to Donald Trump, entering – and failing – in the race for the senate.