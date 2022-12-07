✕ Close Georgia run-off: Who are Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock?

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.

Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.

The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.

While votes are still being counted, it means Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia– has an unassailable lead against his Republican rival in the race to win a full six-year term.

Mr Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

The two candidates offered a stark choice to the Black voters in the state. Mr Warnock, a senior minister of Martin Luther King’s Atlanta church, echoes traditional liberal notions of the Black experience, while Mr Walker advocates the language of white cultural conservatism.