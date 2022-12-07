Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate
Georgia run-off: Who are Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock?
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.
Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.
The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.
While votes are still being counted, it means Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia– has an unassailable lead against his Republican rival in the race to win a full six-year term.
Mr Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.
The two candidates offered a stark choice to the Black voters in the state. Mr Warnock, a senior minister of Martin Luther King’s Atlanta church, echoes traditional liberal notions of the Black experience, while Mr Walker advocates the language of white cultural conservatism.
Raphael Warnock beats Herschel Walker in Georgia to give Democrats 51-49 Senate advantage
Senator Raphael Warnock triumphed in his second straight runoff in as many years when the Democratic incumbent fended off Republican nominee and college football legend Herschel Walker to give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.
The candidates faced each other in a runoff election after neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the general election in November. Mr Warnock had previously won a special election to finish the term of retiring Senator Johnny Isakson. He will now serve a full six-year term in the Senate.
Read The Independent’s full report.
Raphael Warnock beats Herschel Walker in Georgia to give Democrats a 51-49 advantage
Democrats defend the final Senate seat up for grabs in the 2022 midterm.
Herschel Walker delivers concession speech, says ‘do not sop believing in America'
Former football star Herschel Walker conceded his defeat and delivered a speech to his supporters, saying running for the Senate was “the best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life”.
“So I want to thank all of you as well, because there’s no excuses in life and I’m not going to making excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight. And I think that’s what, that’s what we got to do, because this is much bigger this is much bigger than Herschel Walker,” he said.
“I want you to continue to believe in this country, believe in our elected officials and most of all, stay together,” he said.
“Don’t let anyone separate you. Don’t let anyone tell you that we can’t, because I’m here to tell you we can.”
He concluded his speech by urging his supporters to “always cast your vote no matter whatever’s happening” and to “never, never, never give up.”
Watch Warnock bringing his mother on stage after victory speech
Raphael Warnock brought his family, including his 85-year-old mother on stage, after he paid a touching tribute to her.
Warnock claims victory in Georgia Senate runoff
Raphael Warnock claimed victory in Georgia’s Senate runoff election to a cheering crowd at the Democrat’s election night party.
“Thank you Georgia!” Mr Warnock, a Baptist preacher, said. “I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, and to God be the glory.
“And after a hard-fought campaign — or should I say campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken.
“Let’s celebrate for a little while on this mountain. Let’s dance because we deserve it. But tomorrow we go back down into the valley to do the work,” he told a cheering crowd of supporters.
Paying tribute to his mother Verlene Warnock, he said: “She grew up in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, picking somebody else’s cotton and somebody else’s tobacco,” he said.
“But tonight she helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator.”
Herschel Walker’s son lashes out at Trump and Republicans for ‘demanding’ father run
Christian Walker, the son of former football star Herschel Walker, lashed out at Donald Trump and Republicans in a long and angry rant following his father’s defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Calling it “the truth”, Mr Walker said the former president contacted his father for months demanding that he run for elections.
“Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS’”.
He said he was chosen by Republicans for “identity politics” even though he did not have a political background.
“Republicans, we say we don’t play ‘identity politics’ and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won,” he said.
Watch Obama’s epic takedown of Walker
On Thursday, former president Barack Obama made one final visit to Atlanta to campaign for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.
The two-term president returned to Georgia and brutally mocked Republican Senate nominee and former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker. Specifically, he made fun of Mr Walker’s speech a few weeks ago where he said he would rather be a werewolf than a vampire.
“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself - when I was seven. Then I grew up,” Mr Obama said to uproarious laughter.
Eric Garcia reports.
Did Obama just finish off Herschel Walker’s campaign for good?
Comes just days before Senate runoff
Kamala Harris says Georgia has got a senator who ‘would fight for them'
Reacting to Raphael Warnock’s victory, vice president Kamala Harris said Georgia voters wanted a Senator who would fight for them and they made it a reality.
Democrats react to Warnock’s ‘well-earned victory’
Reactions have started pouring in to Raphael Warnock’s victory, with Democrats praising him for giving the party an outright majority – 51 seats to 49 – in the Senate.
Chuck Schumer reacted with just “51!” in a tweet, before saying that it is the victory of democracy.
Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, congratulated Warnock, praising him for the work he has done for the state.
Watch as Warnock supporters break into celebration
The crowd at Warnock’s election night party began celebrating soon after elections were called in by outlets.
The supporters and campaign workers danced and cheer as DJ Khaled’s 2010 hit “All I Do Is Win” played in the background.
Warnock says ‘we did it again’ in his first tweet after victory
Raphael Warnock reacted with gratitude as his supporters at an election night party broke into celebration soon after the announcement.
The Democratic senator has now been on the ballot in Georgia five times in two years following two general elections and two runoffs.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies