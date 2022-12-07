Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raphael Warnock beats Herschel Walker in Georgia to give Democrats 51-49 Senate advantage

Democrats defend the final Senate seat up for grabs in the 2022 midterm.

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 07 December 2022 03:36
Comments
(Getty Images)

Senator Raphael Warnock triumphed in his second straight runoff in as many years when the Democratic incumbent fended off Republican nominee and college football legend Herschel Walker to give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

The candidates faced each other in a runoff election after neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the general election in November. Mr Warnock had previously won a special election to finish the term of retiring Senator Johnny Isakson. He will now serve a full six-year term in the Senate.

Mr Warnock defeated Mr Walker as multiple scandals plagued him from the beginning. Former president Donald Trump had floated the idea of the former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner running for Senate last year.

Recommended

But Mr Walker faced multiple allegations about his personal life. Most notably, despite saying he did not believe in any exceptions for abortion, two women came forward saying he helped with their abortions - one saying that he paid for her procedure and another saying he accompanied her to an abortion clinic.

The allegations came in the shadow of the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v Wade, which protected the right to seek an abortion, in its Dobbs v Jackson decision.

Mr Walker also attempted to obfuscate allegations about domestic violence against his ex-wife and former partners by speaking about his difficulties with dissociative identity disorder.

The race also highlighted multiple instances of Mr Walker’s murky relationship with the truth. Stories abounded of him having secret children and claims that he worked in law enforcement. Mr Warnock tended to refrain from criticising his Republican opponent’s personal life, except when Mr Warnock criticised Mr Walker for pretending to be a police officer in their sole debate, Mr Walker bizarrely pulled out an honorary badge.

Mr Warnock’s victory serves as an important test for Democrats to see whether they can remain competitive in Georgia two years after President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

That same year, Mr Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff advanced to a runoff election and won their seats on 5 January 2021. But Georgia’s new voter law truncated the runoff calendar, meaning the election took place a month after the initial election instead of two months afterward.

Mr Warnock’s victory also means that Democrats held every Senate seat that was up for re-election this cycle despite general dissatisfaction with Mr Biden’s performance. Democrats defended incumbents in Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire and also flipped an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, when John Fetterman beat television doctor Mehmet Oz.

Recommended

The 51-49 margin in the Senate also means that Senate committees will no longer be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and that Democrats will have full subpoena power.

Still, Democrats will likely still be limited in what they can accomplish since Republicans flipped the House of Representatives by a narrow margin. In addition, they do not have enough votes to abolish the filibuster- the 60-vote threshhold - since conservative Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose doing so along with every other Republican Senator.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in